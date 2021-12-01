-
Unlockable parts for singleplayer chapters:
- Neon X (Tutorial)
- Corner Guard (Edgy Landings)
- Lifesaver (Ocean Drop)
Disco ball drone lights
Optimised drone lights
Considerably faster database responses
Fixes for gem hunt coin payout
Get coin packages on Steam
Animated thrust fee on final scoreboard
Full previews before starting tutorials
New keyboard input screen
Optimised clickable areas for color selector
XTHRUST update for 1 December 2021
Release 1.0.9.129
