XTHRUST update for 1 December 2021

Release 1.0.9.129

Build 7805593 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Unlockable parts for singleplayer chapters:

    • Neon X (Tutorial)
    • Corner Guard (Edgy Landings)
    • Lifesaver (Ocean Drop)

  • Disco ball drone lights

  • Optimised drone lights

  • Considerably faster database responses

  • Fixes for gem hunt coin payout

  • Get coin packages on Steam

  • Animated thrust fee on final scoreboard

  • Full previews before starting tutorials

  • New keyboard input screen

  • Optimised clickable areas for color selector

