 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Stolen Realm update for 1 December 2021

Update v0.10

Share · View all patches · Build 7805477 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update v0.10 Patch Notes

Features

  • Exploration choice branching system
  • You can now send gold to other characters
  • Added 2 more tiers of healing/mana potions
  • Hotkeys to set skill bar index (F1 thru F5)

General Changes

  • Added new models for copper, iron, gold, mithril ore veins.
  • Added 4 new ore/crystal veins.
  • Slight changes to the mining mini game difficulty.
  • Hunting rifle no longer gives any stats. Now applies 2 stacks of bleeding with attacks using weapon. Increased damage.
  • Gold amounts have been reduced drastically.
  • Commodities have their sell price reduced in half.
  • Reworded descriptions on level 2 passive skills to be more clear that they stack with level 1.
  • Lowered the level requirement of quest 2 & 3 to level 3,6 respectively.

Skill Changes

  • Furious George now increases the value of armor by 1% per Might
  • Diamond Ice now increases the value of armor by 1% per Dexterity
  • Fuel for the Flames I: Amount of mana cost increased has been decreased from 15% to 10%
  • Fuel for the Flames II: Amount of mana cost increased has been decreased from 25% to 20%
  • Soul Link now cannot be dispelled

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issue where large amount of status stacks would cause performance issues
  • Fixed Thunderstone Staff tooltip
  • Fixed issue where 'Waiting For Players' would sometimes show after skipping cutscene
  • Fixed an issue that may have caused dialogue to not show in opening cutscene
  • Fixed issue where you could sometimes open a map prior to your spawn position being set
  • Fixed issue that sometimes caused players to load into quests/battle invisible
  • Fixed issue where Thunder Struck would target dead enemies
  • Fixed issue with shops being able to sell level 0 items
  • Fixed some issues that could cause the player not to be able to end turn correctly
  • Fixed issue where Knight's Full Plate wasn't properly adding to resists
  • Fixed issue where you would get the incorrect amount of ore at ore veins
  • -Fixed issue that caused The Dusk King to summon 5 skeletons on ally death instead of just 1
  • -Fixed issue where the last enemy defeated in a battle could spawn a pickup
  • -Fixed issue where you could use Steal Status to steal battle shrine effects

Changed files in this update

Stolen Realm Content Depot 1330001
  • Loading history…
Stolen Realm Depot Mac Depot 1330002
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.