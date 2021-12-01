Update v0.10 Patch Notes
Features
- Exploration choice branching system
- You can now send gold to other characters
- Added 2 more tiers of healing/mana potions
- Hotkeys to set skill bar index (F1 thru F5)
General Changes
- Added new models for copper, iron, gold, mithril ore veins.
- Added 4 new ore/crystal veins.
- Slight changes to the mining mini game difficulty.
- Hunting rifle no longer gives any stats. Now applies 2 stacks of bleeding with attacks using weapon. Increased damage.
- Gold amounts have been reduced drastically.
- Commodities have their sell price reduced in half.
- Reworded descriptions on level 2 passive skills to be more clear that they stack with level 1.
- Lowered the level requirement of quest 2 & 3 to level 3,6 respectively.
Skill Changes
- Furious George now increases the value of armor by 1% per Might
- Diamond Ice now increases the value of armor by 1% per Dexterity
- Fuel for the Flames I: Amount of mana cost increased has been decreased from 15% to 10%
- Fuel for the Flames II: Amount of mana cost increased has been decreased from 25% to 20%
- Soul Link now cannot be dispelled
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue where large amount of status stacks would cause performance issues
- Fixed Thunderstone Staff tooltip
- Fixed issue where 'Waiting For Players' would sometimes show after skipping cutscene
- Fixed an issue that may have caused dialogue to not show in opening cutscene
- Fixed issue where you could sometimes open a map prior to your spawn position being set
- Fixed issue that sometimes caused players to load into quests/battle invisible
- Fixed issue where Thunder Struck would target dead enemies
- Fixed issue with shops being able to sell level 0 items
- Fixed some issues that could cause the player not to be able to end turn correctly
- Fixed issue where Knight's Full Plate wasn't properly adding to resists
- Fixed issue where you would get the incorrect amount of ore at ore veins
- -Fixed issue that caused The Dusk King to summon 5 skeletons on ally death instead of just 1
- -Fixed issue where the last enemy defeated in a battle could spawn a pickup
- -Fixed issue where you could use Steal Status to steal battle shrine effects
