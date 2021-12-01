 Skip to content

Echoed Memories update for 1 December 2021

Update 1.0.8

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog 1.0.8

-fixed a weird in Akira's wind pj's sprite

-fixed a typo where whyp referred to merrik as an empire that i swear i changed already

-made super boss echo607 remove boostmode at request

-fixed a bug where the akira bfs achievement sometimes triggers at the wrong time

-made some changes to bonus dungeon at request, can now use ANY party character combination within the dungeon

-added 'manster-stay-gone ring' at request, which repels monsters when equip if all characters are at lvl 99, can be found in bonus dungeon

-fixed some tiles in jade cave

-added a new skill to echo607 at request

Changed files in this update

Echoed Memories Content Depot 1752091
  • Loading history…
