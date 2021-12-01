Update 1.0.8

Changelog 1.0.8
-fixed a weird in Akira's wind pj's sprite
-fixed a typo where whyp referred to merrik as an empire that i swear i changed already
-made super boss echo607 remove boostmode at request
-fixed a bug where the akira bfs achievement sometimes triggers at the wrong time
-made some changes to bonus dungeon at request, can now use ANY party character combination within the dungeon
-added 'manster-stay-gone ring' at request, which repels monsters when equip if all characters are at lvl 99, can be found in bonus dungeon
-fixed some tiles in jade cave
-added a new skill to echo607 at request
