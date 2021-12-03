Rec Room PATCH - the "Rec Rally" edition

General Improvements and Bug Fixes
- Redecorate your Dorm with dorm skins! You can now quickly access them directly from your dorm mirror, and they will automatically spawn right where you want them.
- We've simplified outfit creation! Instead of taking your own picture of an outfit we create the image for you, turning the save button into a simple one-click action.
- Your rooms no longer need to be in beta mode to use room consumables and currencies.
- Add two new nodes to Circuits V2: List Get First Index (returns the first index of an item in a list if that list contains it and otherwise returns -1) and List Get All Indices (returns a list of all indices of an item in a list if that list contains it and otherwise an empty list)
- The Circuits V2 Raycast chip is coming out (of beta)
- On Touch you can now tap directly on another player to open their profile to easily add them as a friend, party up, cheer, report, etc.
- Fingers can be prevented from drawing while using Apple Pencil by enabling "Only Draw With Apple Pencil" in the iPad settings app.
- Fixed Touch gestures on drawing surfaces sometimes drawing brush strokes.
- Various environment-focused Maker Pen props now cause ranged weapons to not be able to fire while they're clipping inside these props.
- Fixed sound effects on vehicles for when tires are slipping sideways.
- Entering a Rec Room Seat in PSVR will now preserve your real-world facing offset from your PSVR camera. This means that adjusting yourself to have the correct facing in a seat in-game will make you face your PSVR camera properly in real life.
- Limits added to the VR seated mode height offset to prevent clipping into the ground or temporarily getting too tall.
- Fixed a bug where closing Room Chat when sitting in a seat using the Esc key on the keyboard unseats you.
- Fixes SSAO for scenarios where the streaming camera is enabled along with a second camera or VR.
- Aligning shapes on Grid Snap via Move and Scale works a lot better now.
- Added detail to error when trying to gift an item from RecCenter storefront while under level 15.
- Fix scrolling with pagination buttons on in-game UI.
