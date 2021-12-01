Fixes and Tweaks

Writing continues on the next major updates, but in the meantime here is a minor update with a few balance changes and bug fixes.
- Changed: Increased the overall chances that personality traits trigger a new event
- Changed: Reporter personality traits have much greater influence on the score of an issue than previously
- Changed: Greater chance that Kellum Ded will murder a celebrity in chapter 5 of the game, after you feature that celeb
- Changed: Unlocked desk element data is no longer part of the save file. Available desks are calculated based on progress.
- Fixed: Stories taking more than a day to write, were not registering properly.
- Fixed: Keyboard shortcuts for changing the map scroll speed were not updating the meter on-screen.
- Fixed: New desk surfaces now unlock properly when you level up, and can be used to customize your Editor's Desk.
- Fixed: Backwards compatibility issue with older save games, from before the last update to Challenges.
- Fixed: The filler content no longer refreshes every time you reload the office screen but remain consistent for each issue.
Changed files in this update