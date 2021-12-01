 Skip to content

Above the Fold update for 1 December 2021

Fixes and Tweaks

Build 7805139

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Writing continues on the next major updates, but in the meantime here is a minor update with a few balance changes and bug fixes.

  • Changed: Increased the overall chances that personality traits trigger a new event
  • Changed: Reporter personality traits have much greater influence on the score of an issue than previously
  • Changed: Greater chance that Kellum Ded will murder a celebrity in chapter 5 of the game, after you feature that celeb
  • Changed: Unlocked desk element data is no longer part of the save file. Available desks are calculated based on progress.
  • Fixed: Stories taking more than a day to write, were not registering properly.
  • Fixed: Keyboard shortcuts for changing the map scroll speed were not updating the meter on-screen.
  • Fixed: New desk surfaces now unlock properly when you level up, and can be used to customize your Editor's Desk.
  • Fixed: Backwards compatibility issue with older save games, from before the last update to Challenges.
  • Fixed: The filler content no longer refreshes every time you reload the office screen but remain consistent for each issue.

