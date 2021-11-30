 Skip to content

Grey Hack update for 30 November 2021

[Nightly] Update v0.7.4097a

Share · View all patches · Build 7805071 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Changelog

  • Added File.allow_import method that returns true if the file can be imported by other scripts.

  • Fixed several server crashes when trying to interact with scripts in terminals that are being closed.

  • Fixed crash when reporting to the police a network without any mission generated.

  • Fixed bug that could cause a network to be generated partially or incorrectly, if any email address generated in the NPCs matches one already existing in the world.

  • Fixed crash if more than one process interacted at the same time with the list of processes on a computer, which could cause unexpected behavior.

  • Potential fix to run the game in older Macs (feedback needed)

Changed depots in nightly branch

View more data in app history for build 7805071
Grey Hack Windows Depot 605231
Grey Hack OSX Depot 605232
Grey Hack Linux Depot 605233
Grey Hack Windows32 Depot 605234
