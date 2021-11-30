[Nightly] Update v0.7.4097a

Changelog
Added File.allow_import method that returns true if the file can be imported by other scripts.
Fixed several server crashes when trying to interact with scripts in terminals that are being closed.
Fixed crash when reporting to the police a network without any mission generated.
Fixed bug that could cause a network to be generated partially or incorrectly, if any email address generated in the NPCs matches one already existing in the world.
Fixed crash if more than one process interacted at the same time with the list of processes on a computer, which could cause unexpected behavior.
Potential fix to run the game in older Macs (feedback needed)
Changed depots in nightly branch