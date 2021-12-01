 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Dire Vengeance update for 1 December 2021

VARCOLAC DESIGN UPDATE, BUG FIXES

Share · View all patches · Build 7804872 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Varcolac was updated with additional attacks and refinements to the current attacks.

Various bosses were updated to respond to weapons in a consistent way.

Minor bug fixes were implemented.

Changed files in this update

Dire Vengeance Content Depot 1682031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.