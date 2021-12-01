VARCOLAC DESIGN UPDATE, BUG FIXES

Varcolac was updated with additional attacks and refinements to the current attacks.
Various bosses were updated to respond to weapons in a consistent way.
Minor bug fixes were implemented.
Changed files in this update