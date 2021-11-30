Added: new objects in the town.
Leather can be sold in the shop.
Reduced number of meat when skinning animals.
The pump can be manually pumped with E key.
Horses and other domesticated animals eat food as soon as they fall out, like wolves and bears.
Changed dungeon 1 obstacles.
Fixed: some items in the inventory are not translated.
Fixed: steam is not initialized on clients if they do not exit the game before the host.
Fixed: When you get out of dungeon 1 you can pick up nightshade during the day.
Fixed: cant sleep in the second part of the night.
Other changes and fixes.
Trials of Wilderness update for 30 November 2021
Patch 4.5.1
