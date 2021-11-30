 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Trials of Wilderness update for 30 November 2021

Patch 4.5.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7804741 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added: new objects in the town.

Leather can be sold in the shop.

Reduced number of meat when skinning animals.

The pump can be manually pumped with E key.

Horses and other domesticated animals eat food as soon as they fall out, like wolves and bears.

Changed dungeon 1 obstacles.

Fixed: some items in the inventory are not translated.

Fixed: steam is not initialized on clients if they do not exit the game before the host.

Fixed: When you get out of dungeon 1 you can pick up nightshade during the day.

Fixed: cant sleep in the second part of the night.

Other changes and fixes.

Changed files in this update

Trials of Wilderness Depot Depot 934181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.