Second Patch - Update 1.0.2

Patch Update 1.0.2
- Options Menu returns players to Main Menu
- Fixed Bug where Ability Cards would not Exhaust properly
- Fixed Bug Where Speciality would Change at the start of Missions
- Mech Commander first Attack was undefined now it Blocks.
- Fixed a Bug where Accessoires would not save properly
- Tooltip Added - Explains max Summon/Gadgets on field
- Fixed a Bug where you would lose Gold buying more than max Accessories
- Accessories descriptions indicate only Blue (Not Starter) Cards stats are affected
- Snowy Yak Shield when defending was reduced from 30 to 10
- Wolf Striker description only Doublestrike once and Energy cost reduced 7 to 5
- Event description with missing text has been fixed
Changed files in this update