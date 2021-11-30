 Skip to content

Crash the Core update for 30 November 2021

Second Patch - Update 1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 7804526

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Update 1.0.2

  • Options Menu returns players to Main Menu
  • Fixed Bug where Ability Cards would not Exhaust properly
  • Fixed Bug Where Speciality would Change at the start of Missions
  • Mech Commander first Attack was undefined now it Blocks.
  • Fixed a Bug where Accessoires would not save properly
  • Tooltip Added - Explains max Summon/Gadgets on field
  • Fixed a Bug where you would lose Gold buying more than max Accessories
  • Accessories descriptions indicate only Blue (Not Starter) Cards stats are affected
  • Snowy Yak Shield when defending was reduced from 30 to 10
  • Wolf Striker description only Doublestrike once and Energy cost reduced 7 to 5
  • Event description with missing text has been fixed

