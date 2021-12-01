UPDATE 1.2.1

UPDATE 1.2.0 -> 1.2.1
- The power of artillery weapons is increased by about 50%.
- In the mission 'Lost Prospector' you can use any beer.
- The Turbo Engine is improved. Turbo Engine accelerates the ship by 120% and raise acceleration by 1200% for 3 seconds. With the Turbo, it's a ride!
- The game will automatically save itself after accepting a quest in the starbase.
- You can now scroll across the map with the middle mouse button.
- Added information how to change the ship control mode
Changed files in this update