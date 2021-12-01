 Skip to content

Silent Sector update for 1 December 2021

UPDATE 1.2.1

1 December 2021

UPDATE  1.2.0 -> 1.2.1

  • The power of artillery weapons is increased by about 50%.
  • In the mission 'Lost Prospector' you can use any beer.
  • The Turbo Engine is improved. Turbo Engine accelerates the ship by 120% and raise acceleration by 1200% for 3 seconds. With the Turbo, it's a ride!
  • The game will automatically save itself after accepting a quest in the starbase.
  • You can now scroll across the map with the middle mouse button.
  • Added information how to change the ship control mode

