C.A.P.S. - Cyber Animal Planet Survival update for 30 November 2021

[Maintenance and Improvements] Announcement of Maintenance and Improvements

Hello, heroes of Eltopia.

We've finalized a maintenance to make content updates, as well as fixes and improvements.

Updates

  1. Added the achievements system

We will continue trying our best for the evolution of C.A.P.S.

Thanks.

