[Maintenance and Improvements] Announcement of Maintenance and Improvements

Hello, heroes of Eltopia.
We've finalized a maintenance to make content updates, as well as fixes and improvements.
Updates
- Added the achievements system
We will continue trying our best for the evolution of C.A.P.S.
Thanks.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Hello, heroes of Eltopia.
We've finalized a maintenance to make content updates, as well as fixes and improvements.
Updates
We will continue trying our best for the evolution of C.A.P.S.
Thanks.
Changed files in this update