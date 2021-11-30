Patch 1.7 - Sprite Updates!

Patch Notes 1.7 | 11-29-2021
Visual:
Updated the default character and boss sprites for Selicy, Hazel, Gunner, and Shiso.
Bugfixes:
Fixed positioning parameters for PlaceBeing console command
Sfx changed for Resonate spell
This is just a small final touch on the game, since some of the sprites felt weak in comparison to the others. @jtangc did an amazing job creating new default sprites for us!
The update should be live on all platforms now. Thank you for playing!
-Thomas
