One Step From Eden update for 30 November 2021

Patch 1.7 - Sprite Updates!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes 1.7 | 11-29-2021

Visual:

Updated the default character and boss sprites for Selicy, Hazel, Gunner, and Shiso.

Bugfixes:

Fixed positioning parameters for PlaceBeing console command

Sfx changed for Resonate spell

This is just a small final touch on the game, since some of the sprites felt weak in comparison to the others. @jtangc did an amazing job creating new default sprites for us!

The update should be live on all platforms now. Thank you for playing!

-Thomas

