Frail Faces update for 30 November 2021

v0.13.2

A bunch of small fixes and tweaks.

[Mask Reworks]

Frej

  • Frej's icicles now also bounce off props and obstacles

Lieden

  • Now regular melee attacks deflect projectiles

[Bug Fixes]

  • Fixed Lieden not being affected by Z movement
  • Fixed Venaide's souls not being affected by Z movement
  • Fixed Estel's glaive not being affected by Z movement
  • Fixed Rooks' swords not being affected by Z movement
  • Fixed Trickster's shuffle adding an Iance mask during Lieden Mode
  • Fixed an entrance to the Reality Edge doesn't send you to the next stage during Lieden Mode
  • Lacuna now deals damage to player's allied creatures
  • Fixed some items keep working after purification

