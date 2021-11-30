A bunch of small fixes and tweaks.
[Mask Reworks]
Frej
- Frej's icicles now also bounce off props and obstacles
Lieden
- Now regular melee attacks deflect projectiles
[Bug Fixes]
- Fixed Lieden not being affected by Z movement
- Fixed Venaide's souls not being affected by Z movement
- Fixed Estel's glaive not being affected by Z movement
- Fixed Rooks' swords not being affected by Z movement
- Fixed Trickster's shuffle adding an Iance mask during Lieden Mode
- Fixed an entrance to the Reality Edge doesn't send you to the next stage during Lieden Mode
- Lacuna now deals damage to player's allied creatures
- Fixed some items keep working after purification
