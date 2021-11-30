 Skip to content

Heart Fragment update for 30 November 2021

Update Notes (November 30, 2021)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A few small updates & fixes:

  • The kitchen background at the protagonist's home is updated to an original background
  • Fixed an error in one of the nightmare sequences that appeared when on Clive's route
  • Added nightmare dialogue variation in some spots that change based on certain endings
  • Some flashbacks were added to Kay's route

And a few progress updates for the next release:

  • NaNoWriMo was a success, with 50,000 words written throughout November! Act Three and the endings in Book Two are all that's left, then programming & beta testing can start
  • We reached not one but TWO stretch goals on Kickstarter, which means we've unlocked a bunch of new features starting in Book Two: epilogues, more CGs, more voice acting, a male MC variation, and lots more to come
  • Anyone who missed out on getting the merch from the Kickstarter will be able to preorder them through an online store that'll be set up later this week

