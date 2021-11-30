Update Notes (November 30, 2021)

A few small updates & fixes:
- The kitchen background at the protagonist's home is updated to an original background
- Fixed an error in one of the nightmare sequences that appeared when on Clive's route
- Added nightmare dialogue variation in some spots that change based on certain endings
- Some flashbacks were added to Kay's route
And a few progress updates for the next release:
- NaNoWriMo was a success, with 50,000 words written throughout November! Act Three and the endings in Book Two are all that's left, then programming & beta testing can start
- We reached not one but TWO stretch goals on Kickstarter, which means we've unlocked a bunch of new features starting in Book Two: epilogues, more CGs, more voice acting, a male MC variation, and lots more to come
- Anyone who missed out on getting the merch from the Kickstarter will be able to preorder them through an online store that'll be set up later this week
Changed files in this update