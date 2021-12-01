Slot Machine Odds Fix - November 30th 2021

Thank you to those of you who have been reporting bugs and helping us track down issues - and allowing us to continue improving SimCasino! Based on community reports were able to track down an issue with the math behind slot game odds, specifically with how often gamblers can win the Jackpot.

Tonight's Patch - Slot Machine Odds Fix

Tonight’s patch fixes the problem so that slot machines, especially lower-denomination slot machine configurations, are able to be profitable -- and function as they were intended to & as you'd expect them to.

We've also tweaked the 'gambler confidence' system a bit: $1 slots will now generally be played by most all casino patrons, allowing for a wider range of patrons to potentially play your slot games. The default settings for slot machines have also been adjusted (increased) in alignment with these changes & the fix above. The overall result is that default slots (i.e. upon placing a slot machine without changing any of the settings) will now be profitable & have positive expected value / ROI, which is what we intended & as you'd generally expect.

Existing saves with 'default' slot machine settings will also be updated automatically -- this will happen once, as soon as you load your save in the latest version, and from there you'll be able to alter settings (i.e. back to the 'old defaults') as desired.

Upcoming: More Gaming Data / Insights

We've realized that there's a sorely missing element of "insight" / data / reporting for gaming machines & table games, and the fact that the above issues made it to release really underscored the need to make improvements here. We're currently working on an update that will include additional 'gaming-related' data & reporting, so you will able to better follow, visualize and understand your casino floor. You'll be able to quantify what machines are getting played, how much money is being gambled ('total handle' in industry jargon), and really understand how profitable any given space is on your casino floor, and then be able to use that information to tweak your setup for maximum value & ROI.

As always, thank you for your dedication and help in identifying & fixing issues -- and even just for chatting with us & supporting us in general - we appreciate it very much!

Thank you!