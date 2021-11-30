 Skip to content

Hunt: Showdown update for 30 November 2021

Death's Herald DLC - Available Now on Steam

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hunters,

The Deaths's Herald DLC is now available on Steam.

You can get the DLC on its own with a 10% launch discount:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1784870/Hunt_Showdown__Deaths_Herald/

OR

As part of the New Hunter Bundle and save up to 44% along with the Bayou Wraith and Cold Blooded DLC's. Don't forget the offer applies even if you own 1 or more of the DLC in this bundle.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/21321/Hunt_Showdown__NEW_HUNTER_Bundle/

~The Hunt team.

