Factory Town update for 1 December 2021

1.6 Patch Notes

1.6 Patch Notes

Factory Town update for 1 December 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed pipe connectors failing intermittently if they were built vertically over an underground pipe connector
  • “Quick Access” button replaced with “Remove Block” button on bottom-left button grid
  • Changed icon of “Remove Block”
  • Fixed ability to bypass research requirements by using Enter to submit a selection on the Build menu
  • Fixed bug: Log Bridges were not calculating navigation height correctly, resulting in workers clipping through them
  • Improved visibility of numbers on Computational blocks, especially on underground layers
  • Fixed Logistics & Computational blocks being invisible on the Mining layer
  • Fixed bug: OmniPlanters were not highlightable or selectable
  • Updated Localization
  • If a map fails to load, error is displayed and player can exit back to main menu, instead of causing system hang

