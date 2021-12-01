- Fixed pipe connectors failing intermittently if they were built vertically over an underground pipe connector
- “Quick Access” button replaced with “Remove Block” button on bottom-left button grid
- Changed icon of “Remove Block”
- Fixed ability to bypass research requirements by using Enter to submit a selection on the Build menu
- Fixed bug: Log Bridges were not calculating navigation height correctly, resulting in workers clipping through them
- Improved visibility of numbers on Computational blocks, especially on underground layers
- Fixed Logistics & Computational blocks being invisible on the Mining layer
- Fixed bug: OmniPlanters were not highlightable or selectable
- Updated Localization
- If a map fails to load, error is displayed and player can exit back to main menu, instead of causing system hang
Factory Town update for 1 December 2021
1.6 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Windows Content Depot 860891
- Loading history…
OSX Content Depot 860892
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update