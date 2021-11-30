 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Kubifaktorium update for 30 November 2021

Update notes 25.11.2021-30.11.2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7802984 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Content: Added a 5x5 version of the zeppelin station.
  • Content: Added models for the monuments in mission 9.
  • Fixed: A number of issues in the German translation. Thanks to MoeGraph for the help!
  • Fixed: Building substitutes not evaluated correctly. E.g. in mission 7 you can directly build higher quality houses.
  • Fixed: Issue possibly causing links to get lost after last patch.
  • Fixed: Mission 7 now also removes potatoes from your ship.
  • Fixed: Playing for a long time and then starting a new island causing a huge lag spike for a few seconds.
  • Fixed: Removed caching for mining jobs. This was a problem if some workers had tools and the others did not.
  • Fixed: Replaced many missing or stub descriptions.
  • Fixed: Time staying at 999d... at the beginning of a mission.
  • Fixed: When alt-upgrading multiple buildings, buildings under construction are now ignored.
  • Gameplay: Reduced the number of priority states from 6 to 4.
  • Gameplay: Stockpiling now ignores stockpile priority. Usually you want things to be brought to the nearest stockpile and use the priority for something else.
  • Misc/Modding: The suggestions can now be customized for all buildings using SuggestedBuildingsInfo→SuggestedTypes.
  • Misc: Added a stage to the all-the-needs objective where you are to buy out all enemy camps and claim the map in the end. Also added tier 4 social buildings.
  • Misc: Choosing the "Big map"-scenario in the main menu now takes you to the all-the-needs scenario.
  • Misc: Destroying a depot, station etc. now also destroys the hoppers inside of it.
  • Misc: Food and drinks in the tooltip are now ordered alphabetically.
  • Misc: The claim terrain objective now counts any soil from the given biome.
  • Misc: The small horse station now also comes with a crane.
  • UI: Removed the follow-button. Instead, clicking on the name/title will now do the trick.
  • UI: Replaced sort buttons in the inventory screen with icons.
  • UI: The logistics status is no longer shown as a panel. Instead, there is now an icon in the top of the panel that turns orange when something is setup incorrectly.
  • UI: The logistics task is now hidden when you select a colonist, saving a line of space.
  • UI: The new priority button is also used to toggle disableable (?) buildings like inserters or farms.
  • UI: The priority is no longer shown as a panel. Instead, there is now an icon in the top of the panel that shows the current priority. Click on the button to cycle through the priorities.
  • UI: Tweaked the sizes of some panels etc.
  • Visual: Many items are now thicker than before.

Changed files in this update

Kubifaktorium Windows Depot 898721
  • Loading history…
Kubifaktorium Linux Depot 898722
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.