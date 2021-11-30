 Skip to content

The Fold: Ingression Playtest update for 30 November 2021

Publishing Milestone 4

Build 7802916

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Characters
  • Fixed Player Character not always visible
  • Fixed modular characters’ sync (hair and clothes now update correctly and follow the body).
  • Improved movement of Soul Slivers (spirits)
Gameplay
  • Improved and implemented valve based puzzles.
  • Improved pesticide task; now in need of filling the bottle and shaking the bottle if empty.
  • Experimenting with destructible items
  • New system for combination locks / puzzles
  • Made a new library combination door
  • Improved portals for more extensive use
  • More ‘placeable’ objects and removing stuck objects to trigger events and contraptions.
  • Experimental photo mode (found on the “Camera” app on the phone)
  • Placed out and improved random event systems
Effects
  • Improved portal materials
  • Added a screen effect when entering portals
Audio
  • Made a couple new very experimental music tracks for general exploration and creepyness.
  • Made a new sound system for the generator in the basement, to work a bit more naturally.
GUI / Text
  • Screen graphics for puzzles
  • Photo mode graphics
Other
  • Fixed / Updated various textures and materials

