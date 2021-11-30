Publishing Milestone 4

Characters
- Fixed Player Character not always visible
- Fixed modular characters’ sync (hair and clothes now update correctly and follow the body).
- Improved movement of Soul Slivers (spirits)
Gameplay
- Improved and implemented valve based puzzles.
- Improved pesticide task; now in need of filling the bottle and shaking the bottle if empty.
- Experimenting with destructible items
- New system for combination locks / puzzles
- Made a new library combination door
- Improved portals for more extensive use
- More ‘placeable’ objects and removing stuck objects to trigger events and contraptions.
- Experimental photo mode (found on the “Camera” app on the phone)
- Placed out and improved random event systems
Effects
- Improved portal materials
- Added a screen effect when entering portals
Audio
- Made a couple new very experimental music tracks for general exploration and creepyness.
- Made a new sound system for the generator in the basement, to work a bit more naturally.
GUI / Text
- Screen graphics for puzzles
- Photo mode graphics
Other
- Fixed / Updated various textures and materials
