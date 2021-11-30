 Skip to content

The 8 Sins: New Hell Order update for 30 November 2021

Version 1.0.1

Build 7802908

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Campaign:

  • Corrected:

    -- The possibility of playing with any nation;

    -- Starting provinces for Jealousy;

    -- Loading the game so that you can continue to raise (for Wrathit works);

    -- An outro appears instead of an intro at the end of the game;

    -- Loading a game from the Campaign does not result in the appearance of messages in the console;

    -- The player's cities are called <Sin> Outpous;

  • Rebel cities are called Rebel Base X;

    Other:

  • Achievements are slow to work, but uploading such a build to Steam causes an error

  • Mission description window, no longer appears every time we recruit a new commander;

  • Rest ability: Health Regen lowered to 40% from 50%

  • Next and Previous buttons on the side panel have been replaced with the next and previous commander;

  • buttons in the army window: remove and upgrade have the annotation "selected creature";

  • In the description of the object, the object already has a name displayed;

Changed files in this update

The 8 Sins: New Hell Order Content Depot 1753731
