Version 1.0.1

Campaign:
Corrected:
-- The possibility of playing with any nation;
-- Starting provinces for Jealousy;
-- Loading the game so that you can continue to raise (for Wrathit works);
-- An outro appears instead of an intro at the end of the game;
-- Loading a game from the Campaign does not result in the appearance of messages in the console;
-- The player's cities are called <Sin> Outpous;
Rebel cities are called Rebel Base X;
Other:
Achievements are slow to work, but uploading such a build to Steam causes an error
Mission description window, no longer appears every time we recruit a new commander;
Rest ability: Health Regen lowered to 40% from 50%
Next and Previous buttons on the side panel have been replaced with the next and previous commander;
buttons in the army window: remove and upgrade have the annotation "selected creature";
In the description of the object, the object already has a name displayed;
Changed files in this update