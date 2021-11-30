0.3.0.1 Hotfix

We have prepared a small hotfix to improve the player experience based upon the first player feedback.
Game
- You continue your current run after completing the tutorial keeping your current skill tree
- Added new animation for indicating that 10 light fragments have been collected
- Added animation to indicate that you have unspent skill points
Balancing
- The drop rate of light fragments has been increased
- Weapon drop rate from destructible world objects has been increased
Changed files in this update