Striving for Light update for 30 November 2021

0.3.0.1 Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have prepared a small hotfix to improve the player experience based upon the first player feedback.

Game
  • You continue your current run after completing the tutorial keeping your current skill tree
  • Added new animation for indicating that 10 light fragments have been collected
  • Added animation to indicate that you have unspent skill points
Balancing
  • The drop rate of light fragments has been increased
  • Weapon drop rate from destructible world objects has been increased

