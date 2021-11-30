 Skip to content

Recipe for Disaster update for 30 November 2021

0.5.0:1130a

Share · View all patches · Build 7802763

Patchnotes via Steam Community

EM = Employee

CX = Customer

FP = Freeplay

Additions:

  • Show FP seed on pause menu
  • Eyedrop tool to duplicate floor and wall textures (build mode, top UI)
  • Some CXs can love everything and hate nothing

Changes:

  • EMs taking sick days now don't take entire weeks
  • Increased CX spawn rate
  • Smoked Paprika now recognised as Smoked Paprika
  • Lowered salary for Easy FP
  • Increased salary for Hard FP
  • EMs don't ask for less money when levelling up
  • Pathfinding calculations happen more often
  • Free labor no longer a thing
  • Panel autoscroll now resets when reopening panel
  • CXs much more impatient when waiting for food on FP
  • EMs feel sorry for other EMs less often
  • Build mode top UI icon changes
  • CXs no longer obsessed with bathrooms for up to 6 hours
  • Salaries go up quicker on level up
  • CXs no longer upset about things not affecting them
  • Deluxe Stove now ugly AF

Fixes:

  • Lazy Avatar not coming to work, when the restaurant is his
  • Performance issues after a month of FP
  • Can't lose FP when restarting it
  • EMs didn't care much about dish priority
  • EMs ghosting through walls
  • EMs join CXs at tables
  • EMs like the bottom left tile a bit too much
  • +Recipe button not always working
  • Charming CXs annoy EMs
  • Staff refusing to clean
  • Some recipes couldn't be selected
  • Recipe editor layout broke on reloads
  • CXs asking for impossible food
  • Salt no longer non-vegan
  • EM char sheet no longer changing size on its own
  • Can't place mirrors on doors
  • Shaman event now plays correctly
  • Trophies can stack on top of each other
  • CXs stuck in toilets
  • EMs spend too much time cleaning
  • Many French mistranslations

Changed files in this update

Recipe for Disaster Content Depot 1492361
  • Loading history…
