0.5.0:1130a

EM = Employee
CX = Customer
FP = Freeplay
Additions:
- Show FP seed on pause menu
- Eyedrop tool to duplicate floor and wall textures (build mode, top UI)
- Some CXs can love everything and hate nothing
Changes:
- EMs taking sick days now don't take entire weeks
- Increased CX spawn rate
- Smoked Paprika now recognised as Smoked Paprika
- Lowered salary for Easy FP
- Increased salary for Hard FP
- EMs don't ask for less money when levelling up
- Pathfinding calculations happen more often
- Free labor no longer a thing
- Panel autoscroll now resets when reopening panel
- CXs much more impatient when waiting for food on FP
- EMs feel sorry for other EMs less often
- Build mode top UI icon changes
- CXs no longer obsessed with bathrooms for up to 6 hours
- Salaries go up quicker on level up
- CXs no longer upset about things not affecting them
- Deluxe Stove now ugly AF
Fixes:
- Lazy Avatar not coming to work, when the restaurant is his
- Performance issues after a month of FP
- Can't lose FP when restarting it
- EMs didn't care much about dish priority
- EMs ghosting through walls
- EMs join CXs at tables
- EMs like the bottom left tile a bit too much
- +Recipe button not always working
- Charming CXs annoy EMs
- Staff refusing to clean
- Some recipes couldn't be selected
- Recipe editor layout broke on reloads
- CXs asking for impossible food
- Salt no longer non-vegan
- EM char sheet no longer changing size on its own
- Can't place mirrors on doors
- Shaman event now plays correctly
- Trophies can stack on top of each other
- CXs stuck in toilets
- EMs spend too much time cleaning
- Many French mistranslations
