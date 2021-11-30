Update for 30th of November

- Fixed poop bag interactions
- Quality of life changes for using poop bags
- Corrected poop bags tooltips
- Corrected exit button in Adoption Summary panel
- Corrected descriptions in Adoption Summary panel
- Fixed players getting sucked in "use" state when a popup shows up while using an item
- Fixed cages not being placeable in cat/dog enclosures
- Drone landing pad position is now saved
- Fixed e-mail answer button (again)
- Corrected place indicators
- Added colliders for few objects
- Fixed colliders for few other objects
- Fixed nulls in game settings
- Fixed poop bag's position animations
- Few fixes for loading missions
