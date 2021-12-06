New version 0.8.5.15

0.8.5.13
- New farms added
- Various building editor issues fixed
- Fixed rare crash related to cultural broadcasting
- Fixed dialog of loading game during the gameplay, there was not warning about missing mods
- Hostels/student houses was divided into separate category for workshop list, list of building and overlays
- Shortening name of game and directory for the load game window
- White cursor dot in underground mode
0.8.5.14
- Fixed issue if residential buildings is demolished, it could cause crash due to Secret Police mechanics
- Fixed issue if residential buildings is demolished by fire, walking connections was not regenerated and if this building was rebuilt nobody can get out of this building
- Fixed mixed signal blue light
- Changed obsolete description "Click to prioritize" to "Drag & drop" at production line queue
- Tweaked construction cost for new farms
- If storage is demolished or destroyed by fire, resources are now deleted
- Fixed problem with struck vehicles at farm/hospital or other building entry. This problem was related to refueling. If vehicle with low fuel was sent into building to worker there and this building had not blocking flag, it was causing this more or less visual problem
- Secret police vehicle which is unable to reach destination residential building is now send back to secret police building
- Fixed problem that helicopters was possible to purchase while the other helicopter taking off causing helicopter was badly placed bellow the ground or so
- Fixed problem with bottom bar, sometime when translation of description in the strip is long, background not drawn bellow some icons
- Avoid tiling now also on the water (water detail setting)
- Fixed time lapse issues, DoF focus issue and visible topographic lines or grid
- Fixed farm emissive materials
- Fixed problem with road connection and placing field on the hills
0.8.5.15
- Changed yellow signal mechanics, track will not get engaged if train is too far away
- Fixed highlights of animated models
- Fixed issue with line windows, it was not displaying the station overlay screen marks
- Fixed issue about runway cannot be deleted sometimes when airplane fly away to the foreign eastern or western countries
- Fixed rare problem about the control tower was newer achieve enough dispatchers to take off or land planes
Changed files in this update