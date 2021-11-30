 Skip to content

Animal Shelter: Prologue update for 30 November 2021

Update for 30th of November

Build 7802505 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed poop bag interactions
  • Quality of life changes for using poop bags
  • Corrected poop bags tooltips
  • Corrected exit button in Adoption Summary panel
  • Corrected descriptions in Adoption Summary panel
  • Fixed players getting sucked in "use" state when a popup shows up while using an item
  • Fixed cages not being placeable in cat/dog enclosures
  • Drone landing pad position is now saved
  • Fixed e-mail answer button (again)
  • Corrected place indicators
  • Added colliders for few objects
  • Fixed colliders for few other objects
  • Fixed nulls in game settings
  • Fixed poop bag's position animations
  • Few fixes for loading missions

