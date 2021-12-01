 Skip to content

Underlight update for 1 December 2021

v3.1.15 - Released 12-1-2021

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Koi: Fix Teleport Bugs: Instances could occur where arts relying on teleportation logic(Return, Translocate & Rally) would result in a "dud". If art using teleportation was cancelled due to planar interference, the cost of the evoke would still be drained from the element pool.
  • Koi: Fixed calls leading to 1024x768 windowed mode being disabled.
  • Koi: game.CLI: Level 31 (Gloom Peaks) room 19: Room Name is missing along with description
  • Koi: game.CLI: PoR: Peace Corpse Hall changed to Radiant Hall
  • Koi: game.CLI: Facades Agoknight: Removed
  • Koi: game.CLI: Luminous Mountain Name Revert for DoL.
  • Koi: game.CLI: Updated flags in Threshold, Nexus, and House facades to reflect currently open/closed houses.
  • Koi: game.CLI: Updated room names in Threshold to reflect currently open/closed houses
  • Koi: game.CLI: Updated level names to reflect currently open/closed houses
  • Koi: game.CLI: Added Crypt of Lace to Lost Caves, with hidden entrance from Teng's Crypt.
  • Koi: game.CLI: Path to Tribunal Room sphere requirement lowered to 4th from 6th
  • Koi: game.CLI: Added Marda's Repose to Higher Lambent Flats, hidden entrance from waterfall in Onirader's Waystop
  • Koi: House: Order of Harmony renamed to Order of the Sable Moon: Includes MB graphic changes and string changes in code.
  • Koi: House: Temple of Abundant Soul renamed to Emergence Academy
  • Koi: House: Monastery of the Shadow renamed to Keeper of Eternal Shadow

