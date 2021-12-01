Big Farm Story Update 1.6

Winter is the time for comfort, warmth and a great new update. Peeps, enjoy our brand new seasonal event "Winter Sparkle". Of course, we also added some general improvements. Please see the full changelist below:
Added:
-
New seasonal event: Winter Sparkle - Help the villagers prepare for Winter Sparkle, the great new seasonal Winter event. Complete the quests during Winter season to earn rewards that can only be gained during this seasonal event
-
Tool skills: Owen now sells even better versions of the tool skills which reduce the energy consumption required for the day-to-day work at your farm
-
Roofing Slates: Easier to get from large and huge contracts; Also when crafted the output is now higher for the same input
-
Animals: Newly bought animals can now have more color variations (except for chicken)
-
Fancy Animals: With this update, new purchased fancy animals have an increased chance for more positive and less negative attributes
-
Fishing: From now on, the chance to catch the very rare fish is much higher on rainy days
-
Friendship level: The points required to get the higher levels have been reduced
-
Local Co-op: The co-op pet can now interact with the pet bed. Just because it's very cute
-
Stay tuned: In the coming days we'll add Steam Trading Cards, Badges, several Backgrounds, Avatars and Emoticons!
Happy Holidays and take care!
Changed files in this update