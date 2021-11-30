- fixed rendering of rooms when changing the fence resolution for a room
- added an indicator of lack of resources for production
- checking the availability of money when buying resources
- displaying a negative money balance
- hiding the oxygen indicator when regenerators are running
- the summary information about the spacecraft, shown after the installation of the engines, has been moved above
- fixed engine parameters
- added a contract for the construction of a spaceship
- the contract for hiring astronauts has been removed
Changed files in this update