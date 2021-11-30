 Skip to content

Solargene Playtest update for 30 November 2021

0.5.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed rendering of rooms when changing the fence resolution for a room
  • added an indicator of lack of resources for production
  • checking the availability of money when buying resources
  • displaying a negative money balance
  • hiding the oxygen indicator when regenerators are running
  • the summary information about the spacecraft, shown after the installation of the engines, has been moved above
  • fixed engine parameters
  • added a contract for the construction of a spaceship
  • the contract for hiring astronauts has been removed

Solargene Playtest Content Depot 1794941
