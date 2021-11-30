[Tutorial] Fixed the tutorial not automatically starting on the very first session
[Help] Fixed the campaign chapter help not showing up the first time the campaign screen is displayed
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
[Tutorial] Fixed the tutorial not automatically starting on the very first session
[Help] Fixed the campaign chapter help not showing up the first time the campaign screen is displayed
Changed files in this update