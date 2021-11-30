 Skip to content

No Plan B Playtest update for 30 November 2021

Alpha 113

No Plan B Playtest update for 30 November 2021

Alpha 113

Last edited by Wendy

[Tutorial] Fixed the tutorial not automatically starting on the very first session

[Help] Fixed the campaign chapter help not showing up the first time the campaign screen is displayed

