EZ2ON REBOOT : R update for 30 November 2021

# Patch Note - 12/1

Patch Note - 12/1 · Build 7802091

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, This is EZ2ON Team.

**

● What's New

1. Improved look and feel of gameplay (Change back!)

**

Fixed an issue where the key feedback opacity option didn't behave as intended. - the values are reset to default. Players need to re-adjust accordingly.

**

2. Content updates

**

The following BGAs have been replaced with a remastered version.

「Departure」

**

3. Bug Fixes and Improvements

**

  • Change the mechanism of the song list ─ The last focused song is stored for each category.
  • Reworked animation for '2nd' NEW/OLD judgement effect.
  • Fixed various game-related bugs.

Thanks.

