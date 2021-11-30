Patch Note - 12/1

Hello, This is EZ2ON Team.
● What's New
1. Improved look and feel of gameplay (Change back!)
Fixed an issue where the key feedback opacity option didn't behave as intended. - the values are reset to default. Players need to re-adjust accordingly.
2. Content updates
The following BGAs have been replaced with a remastered version.
「Departure」
3. Bug Fixes and Improvements
- Change the mechanism of the song list ─ The last focused song is stored for each category.
- Reworked animation for '2nd' NEW/OLD judgement effect.
- Fixed various game-related bugs.
Thanks.
