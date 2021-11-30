 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 30 November 2021

Public Beta Version 20211130

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English

#########Content#################

New furniture: D.T. Toy Car (Green)

It's a toy car that can be turned ON/OFF. It will move randomly when turned on while staying still when turned off.

It's a reference to a defunct brand of toy cars. Thus, it's only sold in the 1978 version of Queensmouth.

#########System#####################

Removed the transparency of the item detail window to make it easier to read.

简体中文

#########Content#################

新家具：D.T.公司玩具车（绿色）

这种玩具车可以被启动或关闭。启动时会随机移动。关闭时不会移动。

因为其本身影射了某个已经停产的玩具车品牌。所以，仅在1978年版本的王后镇销售。

#########System#####################

消除了物品细节窗口的透明度，使内容更方便阅读。

