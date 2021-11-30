 Skip to content

Next Space Rebels update for 30 November 2021

Patch with fixes | version 1.8 live!

30 November 2021

Hello Everyone,

We just did a small update with some fixes. Read below what we've been working on.

  • fixed some conversations getting slower further in progression (such as the 'tag buying' thread)
  • fixed engines sometimes burning forever
  • fixed two scrap parts never being given to the player, now possible to collect all parts (should be added retroactively)
  • fishing is a bit quicker
  • fixed some progression issues
  • added paging to videos
  • fixed bug that in certain cases you could build without a rocket, causing issues

From now we'll focus on the late-game performance issues and hope to come up with fixes for that soon!

