Patch with fixes | version 1.8 live!

Hello Everyone,
We just did a small update with some fixes. Read below what we've been working on.
- fixed some conversations getting slower further in progression (such as the 'tag buying' thread)
- fixed engines sometimes burning forever
- fixed two scrap parts never being given to the player, now possible to collect all parts (should be added retroactively)
- fishing is a bit quicker
- fixed some progression issues
- added paging to videos
- fixed bug that in certain cases you could build without a rocket, causing issues
From now we'll focus on the late-game performance issues and hope to come up with fixes for that soon!
Changed depots in dev_external branch