Horizon Zero Dawn update for 8 December 2021

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC - Patch 1.11 is now available

Horizon Zero Dawn update for 8 December 2021 - Patch 1.11

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

We’re happy to announce we’ve just released Patch 1.11 for our PC players. Here’s what this patch contains:

Graphical Improvements

  • Added Nvidia’s DLSS upscaling technology.
  • Added AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution, replacing FidelityFX CAS.

UI Changes

  • Adjusted settings screen to facilitate the addition of DLSS and FSR.
  • Render Scale option has been removed but same result can now be accomplished by adjusting setting Upscale Method to Simple and adjusting Upscale Quality.

Performance Improvements

  • Improvement to the shader management system. This will result in a few noticeable differences:
  • There is no longer a shader pre-compilation step on startup. The game will always compile shaders during loading and in the background.
  • Stutters during gameplay that used to occur due to background shader compilation have now been significantly reduced.
  • Because shader compilation is still happening in the background you may notice the game having a higher CPU utilization while that is happening.
  • Loading screens will wait for the required shaders to be fully compiled. This may cause loading screens to take somewhat longer on certain systems.
  • On higher spec machines with faster CPUs the loading screens will typically be shorter, due to more efficient shader compilation that better leverages high-end CPUs.

Please ensure your game is up-to-date before heading back out into the wilds, and reach out to us if you’re still experiencing any issues. We appreciate all of your wonderful support and feedback; we wish you a fun-filled festive period!

  • Guerrilla

