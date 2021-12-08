Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC - Patch 1.11 is now available

Hi everyone!
We’re happy to announce we’ve just released Patch 1.11 for our PC players. Here’s what this patch contains:
Graphical Improvements
- Added Nvidia’s DLSS upscaling technology.
- Added AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution, replacing FidelityFX CAS.
UI Changes
- Adjusted settings screen to facilitate the addition of DLSS and FSR.
- Render Scale option has been removed but same result can now be accomplished by adjusting setting Upscale Method to Simple and adjusting Upscale Quality.
Performance Improvements
- Improvement to the shader management system. This will result in a few noticeable differences:
- There is no longer a shader pre-compilation step on startup. The game will always compile shaders during loading and in the background.
- Stutters during gameplay that used to occur due to background shader compilation have now been significantly reduced.
- Because shader compilation is still happening in the background you may notice the game having a higher CPU utilization while that is happening.
- Loading screens will wait for the required shaders to be fully compiled. This may cause loading screens to take somewhat longer on certain systems.
- On higher spec machines with faster CPUs the loading screens will typically be shorter, due to more efficient shader compilation that better leverages high-end CPUs.
Please ensure your game is up-to-date before heading back out into the wilds, and reach out to us if you’re still experiencing any issues. We appreciate all of your wonderful support and feedback; we wish you a fun-filled festive period!
- Guerrilla
Changed files in this update