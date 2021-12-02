 Skip to content

Teardown update for 2 December 2021

The complete campaign is here!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Finally, the wait is over! With the 0.9 release, the second half of the campaign is here.

For the past year, we have worked hard to bring you the completion of the Teardown campaign. And we are pleased to bring you an update packed to the brim with exciting stuff. New locations, new mission types, new tools, new characters, robots (!), and a whole lot of mayhem!

Apart from the campaign, we are also adding to the modding functionality, with the biggest additions being the support for built-in pathfinding and for modders to create their own robots!

So, what happens now?

We will take a few days where we focus on the reception of part 2 before we dive into the final stretch leading to the 1.0 release. Then it's back to work, getting Teardown ready to exit Early Access!

Have fun!

The Teardown team

