- Implemented a smarter algorithm to decide which animal models will be precomputed during loading a level. It now shows more accurate animals models (instead of mostly early ancestors) AND speeds up loading.
- Closed a huge memory leak when editing ('painting') the soil statistics.
- Fixed the 'frigid greenhouse bug', where the greenhouse level went to -50 degrees if you saved and loaded again.
- No longer incorrectly show the progress.save file in the list of savegames
The Sapling update for 30 November 2021
Patch 9.35
Patchnotes via Steam Community
