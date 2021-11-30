 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Sapling update for 30 November 2021

Patch 9.35

Share · View all patches · Build 7801225 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Implemented a smarter algorithm to decide which animal models will be precomputed during loading a level. It now shows more accurate animals models (instead of mostly early ancestors) AND speeds up loading.
  • Closed a huge memory leak when editing ('painting') the soil statistics.
  • Fixed the 'frigid greenhouse bug', where the greenhouse level went to -50 degrees if you saved and loaded again.
  • No longer incorrectly show the progress.save file in the list of savegames

Changed files in this update

The Sapling Windows32 Depot 997381
  • Loading history…
The Sapling Linux64 Depot 997382
  • Loading history…
The Sapling Windows64 Depot 997384
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.