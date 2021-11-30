Update: 0.4.31.162

- Changed: Character "Idle" pose;
- Changed: The position of some weapons in the hands of the character;
- Fixed: A rare bug that does not allow the player to move to the selected location during respawn;
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
- Changed: Character "Idle" pose;
- Changed: The position of some weapons in the hands of the character;
- Fixed: A rare bug that does not allow the player to move to the selected location during respawn;
Changed files in this update