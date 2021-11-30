 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

POLYGON update for 30 November 2021

Update: 0.4.31.162

Share · View all patches · Build 7801134 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

- Changed: Character "Idle" pose;

- Changed: The position of some weapons in the hands of the character;

- Fixed: A rare bug that does not allow the player to move to the selected location during respawn;

https://www.patreon.com/redaster_polygon

Changed files in this update

POLYGON Content Depot 1241101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.