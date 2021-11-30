 Skip to content

Clip maker update for 30 November 2021

Achievements, Leader boards and Steam overlay

Build 7801115

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have made by your requests:

  • Now all links open in the Steam overlay
  • 3 Leader boards
  • 4 Achievements

Tell me, if you want some other Achievements and Leader boards

Few last updates without posted news, are related to Steam overlay tests.

Changed files in this update

Clip maker Content Depot 1536421
  • Loading history…
