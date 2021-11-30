Achievements, Leader boards and Steam overlay

I have made by your requests:
- Now all links open in the Steam overlay
- 3 Leader boards
- 4 Achievements
Tell me, if you want some other Achievements and Leader boards
Few last updates without posted news, are related to Steam overlay tests.
