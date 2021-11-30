 Skip to content

Bless Unleashed update for 30 November 2021

Temporary Server Maintenance - November 30th

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Adventurers,

We will be undergoing maintenance to improve service quality.

Please refer to the details below, and we apologize for the inconvenience.

■ Temporary Server Maintenance
▶ NA region / EU region
  • Schedule :
  • November 30th 3:40 AM - 5:00 PM (PST)
  • November 30th: 12:40 PM - 14:00 PM (CET)
  • Details:
  1. To fix the issue where the game client crashes when interacting with Outfit Designer NPC.
  2. To fix the issue where Potential cores disappear after equipping them to the panel.

※ Notes

  • Connections to the game will be terminated as soon as maintenance begins, and players will not be able to connect to the game during maintenance.
  • Maintenance may change, be extended or end early according to the situation.

