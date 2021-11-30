Temporary Server Maintenance - November 30th

Greetings Adventurers,
We will be undergoing maintenance to improve service quality.
Please refer to the details below, and we apologize for the inconvenience.
■ Temporary Server Maintenance
▶ NA region / EU region
- Schedule :
- November 30th 3:40 AM - 5:00 PM (PST)
- November 30th: 12:40 PM - 14:00 PM (CET)
- Details:
- To fix the issue where the game client crashes when interacting with Outfit Designer NPC.
- To fix the issue where Potential cores disappear after equipping them to the panel.
※ Notes
- Connections to the game will be terminated as soon as maintenance begins, and players will not be able to connect to the game during maintenance.
- Maintenance may change, be extended or end early according to the situation.
Changed files in this update