 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Bunny eShop update for 30 November 2021

游戏更新(2021-11-30)

Share · View all patches · Build 7800893 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • 修正了兔牙在一些分辨率下的锯齿问题。
  • 添加了新的文化产品，大家可以去“电玩店”十连抽抽看。
  • 在窗口大小调整后，下次启动会沿用上次的窗口大小。

Q群（闲聊+胡闹） —— 303040876

Q群（Bug汇报专用） —— 865789494

所有问题我们会尽快帮大家解决。

有其他问题的店主可以前往Bug报告QQ群，或者到社区留言：

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1111460/discussions/

Changed files in this update

Bunny eShop Content Depot 1111461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.