游戏更新(2021-11-30)

- 修正了兔牙在一些分辨率下的锯齿问题。
- 添加了新的文化产品，大家可以去“电玩店”十连抽抽看。
- 在窗口大小调整后，下次启动会沿用上次的窗口大小。
Q群（闲聊+胡闹） —— 303040876
Q群（Bug汇报专用） —— 865789494
所有问题我们会尽快帮大家解决。
有其他问题的店主可以前往Bug报告QQ群，或者到社区留言：
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1111460/discussions/
