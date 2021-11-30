 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Idling to Rule the Gods update for 30 November 2021

Changes for Version 3.72.1285 (2021-11-30)

Share · View all patches · Build 7800682 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a new tab to the challenges page. This tab shows challenges which are reccomended to be done depending on the player progress. That should make it easier to choose the right challenge. UCCs and OCs have now their own tab, too.
  • When you click the info page on a dungeon, it shows now a reccomended team setup to give players a better idea how to build their dungeon teams.
  • Fixed a few bugs (dungeon log, crafting, avatar issues).

Changed files in this update

Idling to Rule the Gods Content Depot 466171
  • Loading history…
Idling to Rule the Gods-Linux Depot 466172
  • Loading history…
Idling to Rule the Gods-Mac Depot 466173
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.