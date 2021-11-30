- Added a new tab to the challenges page. This tab shows challenges which are reccomended to be done depending on the player progress. That should make it easier to choose the right challenge. UCCs and OCs have now their own tab, too.
- When you click the info page on a dungeon, it shows now a reccomended team setup to give players a better idea how to build their dungeon teams.
- Fixed a few bugs (dungeon log, crafting, avatar issues).
Idling to Rule the Gods update for 30 November 2021
Changes for Version 3.72.1285 (2021-11-30)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
