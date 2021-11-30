 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Tenants update for 30 November 2021

The Tenants - Elite Update 0.72b

Share · View all patches · Build 7800331 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Content
  • Added a host of new entry animations for Elite Contract clients.
  • Added dedicated Hunter client assets for one of the Elite Contracts.
General
  • Fixed an issue with large wall mounted items being impossible to place down.
  • Fixed an issue with the apartment reset feature breaking the room detection system.
  • Fixed an issue with the new Elite Contract intros behaving erratically when the game was paused.
  • Fixed an issue with the intros being sometimes overlaid with tutorial sequences.
  • Fixed an issue with the billard table being required in one of the jobs.
  • Fixed an issue with lacking skill points for older saves.
  • Fixed an issue with pedestrian animations in the main menu.
  • Fixed a visual wall glitch in the Suburbs.
Balance
  • Lowered item spam penalties for Outdoor items. Achieving higher decor scores in gardens should now be easier.

Changed files in this update

The Tenants Content Depot 1009561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.