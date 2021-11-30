The Tenants - Elite Update 0.72b

Content
- Added a host of new entry animations for Elite Contract clients.
- Added dedicated Hunter client assets for one of the Elite Contracts.
General
- Fixed an issue with large wall mounted items being impossible to place down.
- Fixed an issue with the apartment reset feature breaking the room detection system.
- Fixed an issue with the new Elite Contract intros behaving erratically when the game was paused.
- Fixed an issue with the intros being sometimes overlaid with tutorial sequences.
- Fixed an issue with the billard table being required in one of the jobs.
- Fixed an issue with lacking skill points for older saves.
- Fixed an issue with pedestrian animations in the main menu.
- Fixed a visual wall glitch in the Suburbs.
Balance
- Lowered item spam penalties for Outdoor items. Achieving higher decor scores in gardens should now be easier.
