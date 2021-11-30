 Skip to content

白马非马 update for 30 November 2021

2021/11/30 Updated fixes & tweaks and some words to say

Share · View all patches · Build 7800105 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Fixed a bug where - Spirit plant spirit beast reiki demand display is abnormal

  2. Fixed - The ESC key caused the character to be unable to move

  3. Fix - The bug that production tools disappear when changing rooms while being placed

  4. Fixed - New quest hints could be hidden when the item shortcut bar is above

  5. Fixed - Stalling bug caused by incorrect tree and rock reports when loading files

  6. Fixed - Many crashes caused by archiving data errors

  7. Fixed the bug of abnormal properties caused by -buff

  8. Fixed - Buffs may cause archive crashes that cannot be read

  9. Adjustment - The entrance to The Immortal Gate site is too narrow

  10. Tweaks - Shortcuts are easy to misuse and inflexible

  11. Add - Novice help document (F key) Summon spirit of heaven and earth available

  12. Add - Shortcut key description table (F key) summon spirit of heaven and earth can be consulted

  13. Add - Digital key prompt in shortcut bar

Is there anything you don't know that you can join the group while you're playing and we can talk about the group number at the bottom

We will continue to update every day

We'll take your opinions into consideration when we hear them

Official communication group: 756815440

Changed files in this update

白马非马 Content Depot 1501971
  • Loading history…
