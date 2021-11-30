2021/11/30 Updated fixes & tweaks and some words to say

-
Fixed a bug where - Spirit plant spirit beast reiki demand display is abnormal
Fixed - The ESC key caused the character to be unable to move
Fix - The bug that production tools disappear when changing rooms while being placed
Fixed - New quest hints could be hidden when the item shortcut bar is above
Fixed - Stalling bug caused by incorrect tree and rock reports when loading files
Fixed - Many crashes caused by archiving data errors
Fixed the bug of abnormal properties caused by -buff
Fixed - Buffs may cause archive crashes that cannot be read
Adjustment - The entrance to The Immortal Gate site is too narrow
Tweaks - Shortcuts are easy to misuse and inflexible
Add - Novice help document (F key) Summon spirit of heaven and earth available
Add - Shortcut key description table (F key) summon spirit of heaven and earth can be consulted
Add - Digital key prompt in shortcut bar
Is there anything you don't know that you can join the group while you're playing and we can talk about the group number at the bottom
We will continue to update every day
We'll take your opinions into consideration when we hear them
Official communication group: 756815440
