Scheduled Server Maintenance: 11.30.2021

Greetings Ballers,
We will be having our Scheduled Server Maintenance on November 30, 2021.
Please check the details below:
============================================
Maintenance Duration:
11/30 23:00 – 12/1 02:00 PST
[Update]
- Ranked Mode Challenge
- FS Special Lounge Renewal
- FS Platinum Card Purchase Event
[Reward]
-
Ranked Mode Challenge
Users who finished at least 7 3vs3 Ranked Mode matches during the event period (11/24 ~ 11/30 23:59 PST) will be rewarded with items.
-
Early Bird Challenge Camp Reward
Users who finished all the Detective Challenge Camp missions during the event period (11/24 ~ 12/2 23:59 PST) will be rewarded with a special item.
-
Thanksgiving Surprise
Users will be rewarded with special outfits depending on the number of 3vs3 Normal or 3vs3 Ranked Mode matches they played during the event period (11/26 ~ 11/28 23:59 PST)
============================================
Please be advised that won't be able to access the game during the maintenance
Thank you for your patience and understanding
- 3on3 Freestyle Team
