3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound update for 30 November 2021

Scheduled Server Maintenance: 11.30.2021

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings Ballers,

​We will be having our Scheduled Server Maintenance on November 30, 2021.

Please check the details below​:​

​============================================

Maintenance Duration:

11/30 23:00 – 12/1 02:00 PST

[Update]

  1. Ranked Mode Challenge
  2. FS Special Lounge Renewal
  3. FS Platinum Card Purchase Event

[Reward]

  • Ranked Mode Challenge

    Users who finished at least 7 3vs3 Ranked Mode matches during the event period (11/24 ~ 11/30 23:59 PST) will be rewarded with items.

  • Early Bird Challenge Camp Reward

    Users who finished all the Detective Challenge Camp missions during the event period (11/24 ~ 12/2 23:59 PST) will be rewarded with a special item.

  • Thanksgiving Surprise

    Users will be rewarded with special outfits depending on the number of 3vs3 Normal or 3vs3 Ranked Mode matches they played during the event period (11/26 ~ 11/28 23:59 PST)

============================================

Please be advised that won't be able to access the game during the maintenance

Thank you for your patience and understanding

  • 3on3 Freestyle Team​​​​

3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound Content Depot 1292631
