Patch 1.8.3: Hotfixes

Today we are releasing an update to live servers that contains mostly bug fixes, with one balance change to Sharra's Berserking talent which was incorrectly set a bit high.
- Sharra's Berserking talent is now correctly set to 2 block, down from 3.
- Berserking localisation corrected
- Unstable Capacitor now works correctly
- Molten Spice now swaps Sorocco correctly when blocking
- Fixed a crash that sometimes happened when playing Wild Swing
- Fixed a crash that sometimes happened when playing Shaytan Moonstone
- Fixed a rare crash when flying on a Magic Carpet
- Fixed some crashes involving the "Wheel of Chaos" event
- Corrected camera movement when selecting a hero in the starting area
- Corrected UI involving lead hero selection
- Added support for D-pad in menu navigation
- Removed the life counter for the Hunting Spear treasure.
- Fixed the bold formatting in Blue Pendulum description
- Fix a tutorial crash that could happen when using ink while Naddim is speaking.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when dropping a run
- Fixed Djinn's Lamp behavior when one hero is dead
- Icon for Sharra's Bravado talent updated
- Fixes to miscellaneous minor bugs
Thank you for your continued reports, and have a great day.
Changed files in this update