Roguebook update for 30 November 2021

Patch 1.8.3: Hotfixes

Patch 1.8.3: Hotfixes · Build 7799911

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today we are releasing an update to live servers that contains mostly bug fixes, with one balance change to Sharra's Berserking talent which was incorrectly set a bit high.

  • Sharra's Berserking talent is now correctly set to 2 block, down from 3.
  • Berserking localisation corrected
  • Unstable Capacitor now works correctly
  • Molten Spice now swaps Sorocco correctly when blocking
  • Fixed a crash that sometimes happened when playing Wild Swing
  • Fixed a crash that sometimes happened when playing Shaytan Moonstone
  • Fixed a rare crash when flying on a Magic Carpet
  • Fixed some crashes involving the "Wheel of Chaos" event
  • Corrected camera movement when selecting a hero in the starting area
  • Corrected UI involving lead hero selection
  • Added support for D-pad in menu navigation
  • Removed the life counter for the Hunting Spear treasure.
  • Fixed the bold formatting in Blue Pendulum description
  • Fix a tutorial crash that could happen when using ink while Naddim is speaking.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when dropping a run
  • Fixed Djinn's Lamp behavior when one hero is dead
  • Icon for Sharra's Bravado talent updated
  • Fixes to miscellaneous minor bugs

Thank you for your continued reports, and have a great day.

