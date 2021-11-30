 Skip to content

I Am Your President Playtest update for 30 November 2021

Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 7799883 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed blockers from first turn. We tested it and it works fine for us, but we want to know how does it work for you, guys?

Thank you for helping and for your patience so far! I love reading your feedback :)

Changed files in this update

I Am Your President Playtest Content Depot 1785901
  • Loading history…
