Fixed blockers from first turn. We tested it and it works fine for us, but we want to know how does it work for you, guys?
Thank you for helping and for your patience so far! I love reading your feedback :)
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Fixed blockers from first turn. We tested it and it works fine for us, but we want to know how does it work for you, guys?
Thank you for helping and for your patience so far! I love reading your feedback :)
Changed files in this update