Yomi Domini update for 30 November 2021

Bugfix Patch 01.03.08

Bug Fixes

  • Added Clear All progress button in the Save File Menu. This allows you to delete data of all gathered Items across all save files.
  • Updated inputs to have more consistent release detection for Hiei and Jamal. This allows ninja and boxer to have more reliable keypresses for each consecutive input of their 'ranged' attacks.
  • Added character limit to player name. It can go beyond the character limit, but will be cut off for display purposes.

Quality of Life

Submitted a PS4 default configuration that supports a deadzone. This should make moving in the menu with a PS4 analog stick less stressful.

