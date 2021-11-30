Bugfix Patch 01.03.08

Bug Fixes
- Added Clear All progress button in the Save File Menu. This allows you to delete data of all gathered Items across all save files.
- Updated inputs to have more consistent release detection for Hiei and Jamal. This allows ninja and boxer to have more reliable keypresses for each consecutive input of their 'ranged' attacks.
- Added character limit to player name. It can go beyond the character limit, but will be cut off for display purposes.
Quality of Life
Submitted a PS4 default configuration that supports a deadzone. This should make moving in the menu with a PS4 analog stick less stressful.
