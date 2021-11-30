- New feature: Seasons are here. The first season 'Winter retreat' will start on November 31st and feature unique winter themed Outfits for your girls, new Tower Styles and a brand new group chat.
- Added two brand new interactive scenes for Irina.
- Multi touches in Clicker Events and Girl Tower Boosts are now detected correctly on mobile devices.
- Fixed a bug that caused the music to loop strangely after device was suspended.
- Lot of fixes and new translation added for German version.
- Prepared several events for the upcoming weeks.
- Optimizations and bug fixes.
Patchnotes 1.39.427
