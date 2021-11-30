 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

BustyBiz update for 30 November 2021

Patchnotes 1.39.427

Share · View all patches · Build 7799489 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New feature: Seasons are here. The first season 'Winter retreat' will start on November 31st and feature unique winter themed Outfits for your girls, new Tower Styles and a brand new group chat.
  • Added two brand new interactive scenes for Irina.
  • Multi touches in Clicker Events and Girl Tower Boosts are now detected correctly on mobile devices.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the music to loop strangely after device was suspended.
  • Lot of fixes and new translation added for German version.
  • Prepared several events for the upcoming weeks.
  • Optimizations and bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

BustyBiz Content Depot 1443821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.