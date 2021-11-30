Fix the bug that player 2 quests disappear after teleportation
Fix the problem that the shortcut portal does not open when there are no monsters in the room
Fix the problem that druids cannot trigger their talent shield when using skills
Repair the problem of not automatically switching tabs according to the pickup during the opening of the magic box.
Modify the text of the Chosen word to reduce the amount of healing
Modify the text of lowering blows to increase the size of the attack.
Never Return update for 30 November 2021
Update v7.22
