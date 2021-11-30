 Skip to content

Never Return update for 30 November 2021

Update v7.22

Update v7.22

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix the bug that player 2 quests disappear after teleportation

Fix the problem that the shortcut portal does not open when there are no monsters in the room

Fix the problem that druids cannot trigger their talent shield when using skills

Repair the problem of not automatically switching tabs according to the pickup during the opening of the magic box.

Modify the text of the Chosen word to reduce the amount of healing

Modify the text of lowering blows to increase the size of the attack.

Changed files in this update

地牢迷途 Content Depot 1612621
  • Loading history…
