Bio-Gun Playtest update for 30 November 2021

QoL Update - New Map & Save System

30 November 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

WARNING: Files created before Nov. 29 no longer contain saved data. Attempting to load into those files will cause the game to crash. Please delete them.

QUALITY OF LIFE CHANGES/ADDITIONS:

1. The map has been re-created from the ground up to display your exact position and more accurately show the collision of the room while hiding some secrets. Icons have also been added to the map (Save Room, Map Station, BioShop).

2. Control Tips UI has been updated to display above Bek's sprite.

3. Main Menu has been altered. New Game and Load Game have been replaced with Game Files.

4. Stats Menu now displays collectable items with descriptions.

5. Additional rooms have been added.

6. Various bug fixes and tweaks to systems.

Changed files in this update

Bio-Gun Playtest Depot Depot 1702461
  • Loading history…
