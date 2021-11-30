Patch Notes V_0.8.1 / Several sports have improved!

More powerful Ping-Pong physics!
V_0.8.1 Update
Ping-Pong
- Adjust the color saturation of the table tennis table and table tennis floor.
- Changed to teleport to the same place when AI is too far from the table when a decision is made in singleplayer.
- Fixed a bug where the ball was judged intermittently when it hit the edge of the table.
- Added animation of advertisement banner moving when score is changed.
- Changed so that the spin particles are generated in the direction in which the spin was placed.
- Changed the rotation direction of spin particles to be derived separately from the reverse and forward directions.
Baseball
- Fixed hit-related physics.
- Pitching related physics have been modified so that the ball can be thrown into the strike zone better.
- Fixed a base play error that occurred when there is a runner on third base and the batter hits a sacrifice fly(SF).
- Lowered the overall color saturation of the stadium.
Golf
- Set the flag to disappear when putting.
- Fixed ball trail disappearing when opponent putt in multiplayer.
- Fixed the problem that the texture of the club came out black.
Basketball
- Adjusted AI's shot interval time to lower the singleplayer difficulty.
Changed files in this update