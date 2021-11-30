 Skip to content

All-In-One Sports VR update for 30 November 2021

Patch Notes V_0.8.1 / Several sports have improved!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

More powerful Ping-Pong physics!

V_0.8.1 Update

Ping-Pong

  • Adjust the color saturation of the table tennis table and table tennis floor.
  • Changed to teleport to the same place when AI is too far from the table when a decision is made in singleplayer.
  • Fixed a bug where the ball was judged intermittently when it hit the edge of the table.
  • Added animation of advertisement banner moving when score is changed.
  • Changed so that the spin particles are generated in the direction in which the spin was placed.
  • Changed the rotation direction of spin particles to be derived separately from the reverse and forward directions.

Baseball

  • Fixed hit-related physics.
  • Pitching related physics have been modified so that the ball can be thrown into the strike zone better.
  • Fixed a base play error that occurred when there is a runner on third base and the batter hits a sacrifice fly(SF).
  • Lowered the overall color saturation of the stadium.

Golf

  • Set the flag to disappear when putting.
  • Fixed ball trail disappearing when opponent putt in multiplayer.
  • Change the flag to disappear when putting.
  • Fixed the problem that the texture of the club came out black.

Basketball

  • Adjusted AI's shot interval time to lower the singleplayer difficulty.

